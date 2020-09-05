Tuesday
8:30 a.m. – DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, meeting in Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Depot, Van Vleek Street.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central Board of School Trustees, work session to discuss the upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning, DeKalb High School cafeteria, enter in door 24.
Friday
9 a.m. — DeKalb County Commission of Public Record, meeting for destruction of records in the Commissioners’ Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn.
2 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, Commissioners’ Court Room, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn.
