Trine announces president’s list
ANGOLA — Several area students have been named to the president’s list at Trine University.
Spencer Carolus of Spencerville is majoring in design engineering technology.
Tyler Hartleroad of Spencerville is majoring in computer engineering.
Adalyn Hickman of Garrett is majoring in business administration.
Connor Kissinger of Garrett is majoring in psychology-BS.
Trennan Lilly of Garrett is majoring in computer science and information technology.
Robert McMain of Garrett is majoring in exercise science.
Treyton Richards of Garrett is majoring in exercise science.
To be named to the president’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.750-4.000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.