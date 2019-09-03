AUBURN — A Fort Wayne man was arrested Monday following a brief vehicle chase, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Hunter Damron, 20, of Fort Wayne was taken to the DeKalb County Jail on a warrant from Huntington County for failure to appear in court.
Auburn Police Officer Thomas Weicht Jr. said he was traveling northbound in the 4100 block of C.R. 19, approaching C.R. 40, when he passed a blue motorcycle traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.
Weicht said he turned around in a driveway and activated his emergency lights and siren. He said the motorcyclist tried to turn into a driveway, crashed, then jumped up and ran behind a residence into a corn field. He later came out and he was arrested.
Before he was transported to jail, Damron was taken DeKalb Health hospital on Auburn for treatment of abrasions to his left elbow, left shoulder and back area and pain to his left hip.
