AUBURN — Indiana’s Republican chairman brought a message of unity to Auburn Tuesday night.
“I do my best to praise and focus on the positive and where we align, instead of where we are divided,” Kyle Hupfer told an audience at the DeKalb County Lincoln Day Dinner. About 200 Republicans gathered for the annual event at the National Auto and Truck Museum in Auburn.
“We have to realize that we are all Republicans and all conservatives. We are not the enemy,” he added, warning against calling other Republicans “RINOs” — Republicans in name only.
Introducing Hupfer, who is an Indianapolis-based attorney, Jeff Turner of Auburn touted his record of success. Hupfer managed Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2020 re-election campaign. Under Hupfer’s leadership, Republicans now hold every statewide office and both U.S. Senate seats, and 88% of elected county government officials in the state are Republicans.
That dominance was not always the case, Hupfer reminded the audience.
“Just 20 years ago, the Republican Party of Indiana was in the wilderness,” he said. Democrats had held the governor’s office for 14 straight years.
Since 2005, the state has had only Republican governors, Hupfer noted. He described the recipe for the party’s success.
Republicans “changed the direction of this state, in my view, forever,” he said. “We balanced the budget. We quit borrowing from schools to keep government going. We reduced the size and scope of government — fewer employees while improving service. Just look at your BMV.”
Hupfer said Republicans streamlined the process of obtaining state permits and paid down state debts “to all-time lows in our modern history.”
New job commitments in Indiana are coming with wages averaging more than $30 per hour, he said. Indiana leads the nation in bouncing back from pandemic unemployment, which has improved to 2.3% statewide.
“We are delivering results for Hoosiers, and so long as we as Republicans continue to deliver, I believe we will continue to get elected,” Hupfer said. “Most of all, we showed Hoosiers that we cared. We cared about their well-being and we delivered exemplary services.”
He added, “Working hard, great policies and delivering results is the brand we’ve built” in Indiana.
With weak opposition from the state’s Democrats, Hupfer said the chief danger to Republicans comes from fighting amongst themselves.
Republicans should pay attention to how they deal with fellow party members, he said. He cautioned against “negativity … lack of teamwork … a tendency to tear down and not build up.”
Hupfer said he supports all Republicans, even if he does not agree with them on all details.
Emphasizing Republican achievements in Indiana’s economy and efficient government, Hupfer never mentioned controversial issues such as abortion, guns, transgender policies or the 2020 presidential election.
“We need to focus on real results — not Twitter fights or Facebook likes. We need to roll our sleeves up and do work — real work, not just look for a cable news hit,” Hupfer said.
“I see us increasingly finding ourselves as a party focusing on smaller and smaller details of policies that we all generally agree with. When we do that, I think we weaken ourselves and start to develop cracks in what has recently been impenetrable armor as a party in this state,” he said.
“We only damage ourselves when we label each other as a RINO or say that somebody who has been a lifelong Republican is really a Democrat, because we have some slight policy disagreement,” he added.
“If you’re a Republican and you believe in freedom and liberty, even if we disagree on an issue, I still support you and believe in you, and you are a necessary part of our Indiana Republican Party,” he said.
“Let’s ensure that we are all coming together to fight the fights that we really need to be fighting,” Hupfer continued. “Let’s come together as a party, unite and not divide, and continue to lead Indiana and this country to its greatest potential.”
Important fights for Republicans include winning back control of Congress in this fall’s election, stopping “runaway inflation,” making sure borders are secure and reducing national debt, he said.
“We have to make sure that we have free and fair elections. Indiana is excellent on election integrity, but many other states need to see vast improvements,” Hupfer said.
He took a brief swipe at President Joe Biden, saying he is causing embarrassment by making the U.S. look weak overseas.
Hupfer pointed to signs of optimism for the November election.
“Republicans are excited They are going to get out and vote. They are out-fundraising the Democrats,” he said.
“Get engaged with the state Republican Party, and we can help you get engaged elsewhere,” he told the audience. “We’re solid here, but we can help other states.”
In a Lincoln Day tradition, Hupfer lost his necktie to a charity auction. With master of ceremonies Jeff Turner egging on bidders, Tammy Fink paid $1,100 for the neckwear of Hupfer and state Sen. Ben Smaltz, along with a ride in a Duesenberg provided by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
The event also provided a chance for local candidates to make brief remarks, seeking support in next month’s primary election.
