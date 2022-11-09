The DeKalb Central school board will see a returning member and a new face in 2023.
In a three-way race, Greg Lantz was re-elected to the school board at-large seat, receiving 2,343 votes. He beat challengers JB Samuelson, who received 2,140 votes, and Sarah Garman, who received 1,483 votes.
Lantz, of Auburn, sought re-election, stating he ran for the school board four years ago because he wanted to help ensure the district’s students, teachers, and support staff have all the tools and resources they needed for a world class education in a complex world.
“I believe we have a caring and talented staff throughout the school district however, I believe we are on the wrong track from a strategic perspective. I feel accountability and collaboration will set the district on the right path that is in the best interest of all kids and our community,” Lantz said in a campaign questionnaire from The Star newspaper.
Lantz could not be reached for comment on his victory Tuesday night.
Tony Baker was elected to the seat representing Richland and Grant Townships, receiving 2,880 votes. He beat incumbent Tim Haynes, who received 2,754 votes. Haynes was seeking a fourth term on the board.
“The real work begins now,” Baker said after Tuesday’s election results were announced.
“I’m very pleased that the community thinks that I’m the candidate that they want. Now, we have to start working on getting the community and the school on the same page … We need to make the administration and the teachers happy as well as the local community.”
In a campaign questionnaire, Baker, of Waterloo, said he ran for school board after being asked by a number of farmers, previous co-workers, teachers, and business owners to represent the local community by using his leadership and managerial skills to improve the overall performance of the district.
He touted his 35 years of leadership experience in the construction and manufacturing industries; 20 years of experience in budgeting and financial analysis; and 10 years of experience in the implementation of apprenticeship and intern programs for the skilled trades and engineering disciplines as qualities that he believed made him the best candidate for the seat.
