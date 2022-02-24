AUBURN — The first phase of the city’s downtown streetscape revitalization project will be met with some tight deadlines as the city hopes to begin construction in the coming months and have the majority of it completed by Labor Day weekend.
City officials outlined the first phase of the project Thursday morning during an open house for downtown business owners. Local business owners turned out to hear the presentation, filling the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers at Auburn City Hall.
Nathan Deig of Jones Petrie Rafinski was on hand to discuss plans to rejuvenate the streetscape along 9th Street between Main and Cedar streets. The project also includes work on a portion of Cedar and Main streets. The only area of sidewalk to not be reconstructed is that in front of 9th Street Brew which was redone recently.
The sidewalk in front of 9th Street Brew features heated sidewalks, which was a topic of discussion during the meeting. Several business owners asked if heated sidewalks would be a possibility.
Mayor Mike Ley said heated sidewalks aren’t in the project, but business owners could work with the city to install heated sidewalks in front of their businesses.
The project includes Americans With Disability Act-compliant sidewalk ramps and entrances to business, trees and tree grates, benches, lighting, a new sound system, new curbing and brick inlay sidewalks. It will also include the replacement of water service lines to the water meters — with the option for property owners to replace the rest of the service to the business. Electric lines will also be run underneath the sidewalk.
Ley said the city is taking into account the need for additional electric hookups during festivals and events downtown, including the ACD Festival and DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. Water hookups will also be installed, doing away with the long hoses that span the street during the fair which provide water to food vendors.
Deig said the project will be done in phases so that the entire sidewalk system isn’t under construction at one time.
“We want to take the positives from the 6th Street streetscape project and use that in this project,” said Troy Ackerman, associate street department superintendent.
The city hopes to put the project out for bid in March with construction to start shortly after that. The city is shooting to have the major work completed by Aug. 15, but officials know that could be tough because of the current construction climate and supply chain issues.
He assured business owners that the city would work closely with summer festivals and monthly cruise-ins. Events downtown will be able to continue during construction. There will just have to be some adjustments made.
The project has an estimated cost of $600,000 with the possibility of overages, not knowing exactly what will be found once sidewalks are removed. In 2021, the Auburn Redevelopment Commission set aside $1 million for the project.
Business owners with questions can contact the engineering department at engineering@ci.auburn.in.us or 925-8264.
