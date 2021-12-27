Local law enforcement officers arrest 8
AUBURN — County police officers made 8 arrests Dec. 21-26, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
James Lepper, 73, of the 1900 block of C.R. 75, Butler, was arrested at 5:04 p.m. Dec. 21 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cresta Speicher, 45, of LaGrange, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Dec. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Kevin Brazier, 27, of the 400 block of Fairmount Avenue, Mishawaka, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Dec. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Justin Stevens, 28, of the 40 block of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 6 a.m. Dec. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Zackery Zolman, 29, of the 200 block of Grant Street, Rome City, was arrested at 5:16 a.m. Dec. 25 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Suney Gambog, 41, of the 300 block of Touring Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Dec. 26 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Juan Guerra-Gutierrez, 31, of the 300 block of Touring Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Dec. 26 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Raylonna Wilson, 27, of the 4400 block of Alverado Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.