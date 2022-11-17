FORT WAYNE — Two area Indiana State Troopers received promotions recently.
Monday, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced that Master Trooper Jason Ward and Senior Trooper Christopher Kinsey have been promoted to the rank of sergeant and will now serve as squad leaders in their respective areas of assignment.
Sgt. Kinsey is a 14-year veteran of the department. He has been assigned to the Fort Wayne Post for the past eight years, primarily working road patrol duties in DeKalb and Steuben counties. In this promotion, he will now serve as a squad leader for the Fort Wayne Post, supervising eight patrol troopers assigned to Allen County.
Alongside his primary patrol duties, Kinsey serves on our team of three highly skilled and experienced crash reconstructionists at the Fort Wayne Post. He is a primary emergency vehicle operations instructor, a field training officer and formerly served as a high performance vehicle operator. In 2016, he was awarded the department’s Bronze Star Award.
A Steuben County native, Kinsey is a 1995 graduate of Angola High School. Prior to coming to the Indiana State Police, he served as a deputy marshal with Ashley Police Department and also as a patrolman with the Angola Police Department.
Chris currently resides in rural DeKalb County with his wife and two children.
Sgt. Ward is a 20-year veteran of the department. He has been assigned to the commercial vehicle enforcement division since 2012 where he has primarily worked commercial truck enforcement patrols in the Fort Wayne District. With this promotion, Ward will now serve as a squad leader for the CVED-assigned troopers working in and around the Fort Wayne area.
Ward is certified as a Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration North American Standard part A instructor, FMCSA general hazardous material instructor, and a standard field sobriety test instructor. He has previously served as a drug recognition expert and DRE instructor, crash reconstructionist, field training officer, and member of the tactical intervention platoon. Ward was presented the Superintendent’s Award for the 62nd ISP Academy Class and the recipient of a Lifesaving Award in 2006.
A native of Huntington, Indiana, Ward graduated from Huntington North High School in 1994. After high school, he honorably served his country for seven years active duty as a Security Forces K9 handler (narcotic/explosive) in the U.S. Air Force. While in the USAF, he earned an associate degree in criminal justice from the Community College of the Air Force.
Jason and his wife Michelle, and their daughter are residents of Huntington County.
