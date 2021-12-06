Local officers arrest 11
AUBURN — County police officers made 11 arrests Dec. 1-6 according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Steven Moore, 34, of the 6000 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested at 1:59 p.m. Dec. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Carl Evanoff, 40, of the 300 block of South High Street, Warsaw, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Dec. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Rebecca Saylor, 42, of the 200 block of East Woodland Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Dec. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Kassandra Maggert, 33, of Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Dec. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Brittny Shoudel, 31, of the 1400 block Superior Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 1 a.m. Dec. 3 by Auburn Police on a warrant.
Nathan Parsons, 19, of Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Dec. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license.
Mariah Parker, 28, of Salina, Kansas, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Dec. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Ethan Harris, 20, of the 1900 block of Jessie Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:01 a.m. Dec. 5 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brianna Andrezeywski, 23, of Lakeland, Florida, was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Dec. 5 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Laura Stafford, 55, of Waterloo was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Dec. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Charles Brown, 48, of the 5100 block of C.R. 56, St. Joe, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. Dec. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.