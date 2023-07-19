One taken to the hospital following Monday crash
AUBURN — A Michigan woman was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of West 7th Street, Auburn Police reported.
Ann Kadish, 72, of Union, Michigan, was taken to an area hospital after complaining of chest pain.
Police said vehicles driven by Kadish, a 2015 Ford C-Max and a 2023 Kenworth dump truck, driven by Seth Mann, 38, of Auburn, were traveling west on 7th Street at the time of the crash. Police said the dump truck is owned by Journey Trucking LLC of Fort Wayne.
According to a crash report, police said Kadish attempted to cross both lanes of traffic from the center turn lane to enter a business, crossing in the path of Mann’s dump truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.