AUBURN — A policy covering city workers affected by the coronavirus was passed Monday in an emergency meeting of the Auburn Common Council.
If an employee of the city is placed in quarantine or recovery for COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, the city will extend up to an additional 10 working days of paid leave, in addition to any sick leave, personal days or vacation time.
The extra leave depends on authorization from a medical doctor and approval of the employee’s department head. No accrual of other regular benefits would occur.
Additional paid relief also will apply to situations of an employee caring for a child or immediate family member residing in the household of the individual.
The policy applies only to hourly, overtime-eligible employees and not to salaried and exempt employees or elected officials.
The policy also does not apply to police officers and firefighters, who are covered by a separate leave policy.
An affected employee’s vacation time that is expiring may carry over upon approval by Mayor Mike Ley.
The mayor was granted emergency power to review employee relief issues on a case-by-case basis. He also may consider other relief that is consistent with a goal of continuing to provide uninterrupted services to citizens and stakeholders of the city.
If the federal government provides relief that is inconsistent with the policy, the city is not be obligated to provide a similar benefit that is available from the federal government.
After the council passed the emergency relief package, Ley said Auburn has agreed with other DeKalb County communities to provide mutual aid to run city utilities.
Ley said Auburn “is doing business as usual with modifications” on interacting with the public. Last week, the city closed all of its buildings to the public.
Ley reported an increase in demand for Auburn Essential Services internet and TV connections as a result of people staying home.
Offered the option to comply with social distancing, three of the council’s seven members participated by telephone.
