BUTLER — A networking and learning opportunity for women will take place Wednesday, March 1, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Butler Public Library, 340 S. Broadway.
The new group is for women who live and/or work in DeKalb County. The group hopes to have quarterly meetings, which will will be held at the different DeKalb County libraries. There will be a speaker and plenty of time to connect, network and get to know each other.
The March 1 speaker will be Melissa Budak, senior private client banker at Key Bank of Angola. The meeting topic will be personal and professional development growth for women.
For more information, contact Kathleen Alter at the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, kalter@cfdekalb.com, Sarah Dempsey at the Butler Public Library, sarah@butlerpubliclibrary.net, or Vivian Likes at vjlikes57@gmail.com.
To learn more, visit the Facebook event page at https://buff.ly/3EaM5kN or go to the community foundation Facebook page.
