AUBURN — A broad collection of items that typically would not be used every day is available for checkout at the Eckhart Public Library.
Items in the Library of Things collection are displayed in a cabinet on the upper floor of the library. Larger items are stored elsewhere but are listed in the Library of Things catalog.
“We realize that there’s a lot of items that people need a couple of times, but don’t necessarily want to make an investment, or can’t afford to make an investment,” said the library’s programming and outreach manager, Jamie Long.
Items in the collection are aimed to improve a person’s quality of life, but not necessarily something a person would use every day, Long added.
Popular items in the collection include a KitchenAid mixer and a large variety of cake pans. Other items include crutches, a walker, a label maker, magnifying glass, card table and chairs, outdoor games, fishing poles, a telescope, bluetooth speaker, digital camera, wood-burning pen and graphing calculators.
The collection also includes passes to local museums, as well as a conversion kit, allowing videotapes to be converted to a digital format and a projector and portable screen, Long said.
WiFi hotspots also are popular items that are checked out from the collection, she added.
A complete list of items available in the Library of Things can be found on the library’s website, epl.lib.in.us, by clicking on “search our catalog” and searching for “library of things.” Items can be checked out using a library card or Evergreen card.
A pop-up canopy soon will be added. The library also has purchased memory kits and sensory activities with funds received from a Mother Goose on the Loose grant.
Long said the library is continuing to add to the collection and encourages patrons to offer feedback on items they would like to see included.
“We’re really excited when we see people taking advantage of items,” Long said.
