AUBURN — The James Cultural Plaza in Auburn will be the site of six events during the remainder of the summer.
The schedule begins Thursday at 7 p.m. with a game night and movie night. Guests can choose from the plaza’s selection of board games or bring their own favorites. A showing of the film “Jumanji: The Next Level” will begin at 9 p.m.
The schedule for the rest of the summer:
• Saturday, Aug. 8, at 7:30 p.m. — A “block party” begins with a kids’ Lego free-build time and will feature contests to win kits. The film “A LEGO Brickumentary” begins at 9 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 15, at 8:30 p.m. — A free concert will feature The Resonators, a quartet from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic including a harp, violin, bass and percussion.
• Sunday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. — The DeKalb County Community Orchestra will perform in a free concert.
• Friday, Aug. 28, at 9 p.m. — A free movie night will feature “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”
• Sunday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. — A free concert will feature a Fort Wayne Philharmonic small group with a flute, oboe and cello trio.
