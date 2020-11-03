AUBURN — DeKalb County voters will head to the polls today to cast their ballots in the general election.
Lines could be shorter than usual, because so many people have voted in advance.
When early voting ended at noon Monday, 12,724 DeKalb County voters had cast their ballots early in the general election. That represents 74% of the 17,228 DeKalb County voters who cast ballots in he 2016 fall election, with 5,909 people voting early or by mail four years ago.
Of the 29,711 registered voters in DeKalb County, 10,254 had voted early in person, Clerk Holly Albright reported. In addition, 2,470 voters had returned absentee mail-in ballots, with 167 ballots outstanding, Albright said. Absentee mail-in ballots must be received by the county Election Board by noon on Election Day to be counted.
Polls will be open today from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. DeKalb County voters may cast their ballots at any of DeKalb County’s 10 vote centers.
Election Day polling vote centers will be at the Ashley Community Building; Auburn First United Methodist Church; the Butler American Legion post; Coburn Corners Church of Christ near St. Joe; the Corunna Fire Station; Dayspring Community Church of Auburn; Hamilton Life Center; Heritage Community Church south of Auburn; the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center in Garrett; and New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
This year’s election features contested races for DeKalb County Commissioner and seats on the DeKalb Central and Garrett-Keyser-Butler school boards.
Republican Todd Sanderson and Democrat Kevin Heller are seeking the commissioner Northeast District seat.
In the DeKalb Central school board races, incumbent Heather Krebs is being challenged by John Davis for the City of Auburn seat, while first-time candidates Jeff Johnson and Joshua Newbauer are seeking election to the Fairfield/Smithfield Township seat.
In the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board races, Marcus Carlson, Travis Holcomb and Mark Thrush are vying for the Butler Township seat, and incumbent Danny Weimer faces challenger Elizabeth (Beth) Leitch for the City of Garrett seat.
Other area races include; the U.S. Rep. District 3 seat with Republican incumbent Jim Banks facing Democrat Chip Coldiron; and the race for State Rep. District 52 where Republican incumbent Ben Smaltz is being challenged by Democrat Martha “Marty” Lemert and Libertarian Morgan Rigg.
In state and national races, local voters will make their choices for U.S. president and vice president, governor and lieutenant governor of Indiana and state attorney general.
