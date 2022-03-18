HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board approved three coaching appointments during its regular meeting Monday.
Kelly Shaffer was approved as varsity assistant track coach. Cory Barnes was approved as varsity assistant baseball coach. Minde Raney was approved as varsity assistant softball coach.
Also Monday night, the board voted to hire Dawn Robinette as a bus driver.
The board also approved a contract with Gibson’s Heating & Air to replace four units for a total of about $47,000.
The board accepted a $100 donation from Judy Manahan to be used for athletics.
In student recognition, Amara Campbell was named elementary student of the month, Noah Lockwood was named junior high student of the month and Caleb McMulen was named high school student of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.