INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Ben Smaltz’s bill, aiming to protect Hoosiers from “surprise” medical billing, passed unanimously out of the House Insurance Committee on Wednesday.
Smaltz, R-Auburn, said surprise billing occurs when a patient goes to an in-network health care provider for a service, but is seen by an out-of-network physician. The patient then receives a large medical bill not covered by insurance. He said an example would be when a person is having surgery, and the surgeon is covered by insurance, but other medical providers such as an anesthesiologist is out-of-network.
“Committee testimony was encouraging, because we all agree a patient should be protected from surprise billing,” Smaltz said. “I personally know people that have went the extra mile to make sure they were in an in-network facility with in-network physicians, only to receive a staggering medical bill weeks later. It’s very important to help Hoosiers and prevent this unfair practice.”
Smaltz’s legislation would prohibit health care providers from billing an in-network patient for amounts exceeding in-network rates, which usually are covered by insurance. Patients still would be responsible for any deductibles, copayments and coinsurance amounts. Hoosiers could opt to receive services from out-of-network providers if they chose to do so.
House Bill 1004 moves to the House floor for further consideration. More information about the bill is online at iga.in.gov.
