AUBURN — Youth baseball and softball leagues can begin practicing in Auburn, but no games will be permitted until June 14.
Auburn city attorney W. Erik Weber gave that message Monday at a special meeting of the Auburn Parks and Recreation Board.
Parks Superintendent Eric Ditmars outlined how the city’s parks will reopen gradually, following guidelines set by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb last Friday.
Weber said he toured the city’s parks over the weekend and found them busy. He counted 36 cars in the parking lot at Eckhart Park and estimated that 100 people were walking dogs, playing frisbee golf and other activities.
“All of it seemed appropriate,” he said. “People were following the directives” to maintain social distancing to reduce the risk of the coronavirus.
Weber said outdoor activities with up to 25 people now are allowed in Indiana. He interprets that to mean youth baseball and softball teams can conduct practices. City officials will not prevent practice sessions, he said.
Organized games cannot begin until June 14, under state rules, Weber said.
Ditmars said restrictions on the numbers of spectators may be necessary for youth leagues when games begin. Restrooms at Rieke Park’s youth ball diamonds will be cleaned and disinfected before each day’s games and closed after the games, he said.
Rules will be different for adult softball leagues at Rieke Park. Bleachers will be closed, and adult leagues will have social-distancing requirements that may include having no more than four players in a dugout at one time.
Hand sanitizer will be available at concession counters in the ball parks, Ditmars said.
Auburn will follow the state’s guidelines in opening the parks, Ditmars said. He listed these timelines:
Effective now
The parks office opened Monday with encouragement to continue corresponding by email or phone.
A Plexiglas window has been added at the parks office, with a hand sanitizer station at counter. Occupancy of the office is limited to five people. Visitors cannot enter the staff hallway.
Restrooms will open at Eckhart, Rieke, Smith Acres, Memorial and Thomas parks, one cleaning and disinfection per day
All public greenspaces and trails are open, with social distancing required.
May 24
Outdoor pavilions will open at Memorial, Eckhart, Smith Acres, Rieke, Riley and DeSoto parks.
Indoor pavilions at Rieke Lodge and Eckhart Park will be open for groups not exceeding state limits on gathering sizes.
All playground equipment, tennis and pickle ball courts and basketball courts are open for use.
June 14
In addition to the opening of youth leagues, youth camps and programs will begin, following Centers for Disease Control guidance.
Adult programs will begin with social distancing rules.
July 4
Large-scale programs and events will occur, with social distancing guidelines and other safety measures if necessary.
Mayor Mike Ley spoke at the beginning of the special meeting. He said he believes Holcomb has devised a good plan for reopening Indiana.
“While you may agree or not agree with some or all of the plan, it is his executive order, and we all need to recognize the intent and context of it,” Ley said.
He added, “The people and businesses of Auburn have done an awesome job adhering and following the guidelines and recommendations of many sources. The value of doing that is apparent.”
Ley concluded, “I prayerfully ask that we all continue to stay the course and, in many situations, use just good common sense and logic and we will continue on this positive path to fully opening up our city and the further protection of our citizens.”
