ANGOLA — Students from Trine University's main campus and Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences have earned recognition for academic achievement during the spring 2020 term.
To earn President's List honors, a student must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0.
Thes students were named to the President's List:
• Emily Ball of Auburn, majoring in Elementary Education/Special Ed Dual Licensure;
• Carlee Conrad of Waterloo, majoring in Biology;
• Kole Elkins of Hudson, majoring in Mechanical Engineering;
• Abby Fisher of Auburn, majoring in Exercise Science;
• Colin Goebel of Auburn, majoring in Exercise Science;
• Krustin Haupert of Garrett, majoring in Elementary Education/Special Ed Dual Licensure;
• Caleb Kruse of Auburn, majoring in Mechanical Engineering;
• Maria Rohr of Auburn, majoring in Exercise Science;
• Logan Sagstetter of Auburn, majoring in Exercise Science;
• Lucas Williams of Hudson, majoring in Criminal Justice; and
• Evan Zielke of Auburn, majoring in Computer Engineering
To earn Dean's List honors, a student must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.749.
These students were named to the Dean's List:
• Jacob Barkey of Auburn, majoring in Civil Engineering;
• Nicholas Funk of Auburn, majoring in Marketing;
• Ciera Halferty of Auburn, majoring in Accounting;
• Seth Knepper of Auburn, majoring in Mechanical Engineering;
• Nolan Mallas of Laotto, majoring in Science Education-Biology;
• Michaela Muzzillo of Hudson, majoring in Exercise Science;
• Cassandra Shipe of Hudson, majoring in Marketing; and
• Madysen Snyder of Waterloo, majoring in Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.