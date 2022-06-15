Cruise-in is Thursday
AUBURN — The Third Thursday Cruise-In, hosted by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival and sponsored by Fort Financial, will take place this Thursday from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Auburn.
All cars should enter at the corner of Cedar and 7th streets (main gate), beginning at 5 p.m. No early entry will be permitted.
Spots are available on a first come, first served basis. Saving of spaces is not permitted.
Early entries and/or those vehicles parked illegally before the event begins may be ticketed. All cars entering through the main gate will be given a commemorative postcard to display in the windshield for the event, making them eligible for prizes. Trailers, solicitation, and commercial vehicles are prohibited without prior ACD Festival approval. A Crew’s Choice Award will be given.
Contact the festival office at 925-3600 for more information.
