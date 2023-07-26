Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police made three arrests from July 24, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Tia Barnes, 28, of the 1000 block of South Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. July 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging addiction treatment court violations for possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Taviana Sullivan, 21, of the 2400 block of Abbey Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. July 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging fraud and theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Brock Brown, 19, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 7:53 p.m. July 24 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
