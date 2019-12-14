AUBURN — A bank office will open early next year in a ground-level suite of the new Straw Building in downtown Auburn.
1st Source Bank will occupy the northwest corner of the building.
Larry Mayers, 1st Source Bank’s regional president for northeast Indiana, said he expects the bank branch to open during the first week of February.
Auburn is a market 1st Source “has been eyeing for a while,” Mayers said.
“It fits very well into our kind of community banking model. We like to be in smaller markets where the customer-service aspect of it … means something to the customer,” Mayers added.
Most of 1st Source’s 80 banking centers are in smaller communities where the client-service model is more appreciated, Mayers said.
All 11 of 1st Source’s banking centers in northeast Indiana use “side-by-side banking,” Mayers said.
“There are no teller windows, no counters,” he described. “Our clients sit or stand, whichever they choose, side-by-side with the banker. You see the screen that the banker sees. There’s no mystery.”
Approximately 20 years ago, 1st Source operated a branch in a former grocery store in Auburn. The grocery store failed and the bank branch did not work out, Mayers said.
Chris Straw, owner of the new Straw Building, is a longtime client of 1st Source, Mayers said. Straw constructed the Straw Building as a new headquarters for the company he founded, Team Quality Services. The company will occupy the second story of the building, with room for other businesses on the ground floor.
“He asked if we would be interested, and we said, ‘Absolutely!’” Mayers said about Straw. The offer gave 1st Source an opportunity to be a part of Auburn’s thriving downtown district.
“I’ve had history with several banks over the years, and 1st Source has been the most cooperative, genuinely helpful and understanding bank with me. I think Auburn made sense for them and my building and Auburn’s future growth,” Straw said Friday.
The Auburn branch is designed to have four full-time employees, Mayers said. He added that 1st Source has hired a branch manager, John Davis of Auburn, who has worked in banking and lived in Auburn most of his life.
The Auburn branch will have an automated teller machine accessible from 7th Street, Mayers said. The location does not permit a drive-up window.
“If the reception in the community and the business warrant it,” 1st Source could create a drive-through location off-site, as it has done in other cities, Mayers said.
Founded in 1863 in South Bend, 1st Source operates from eight locations in Fort Wayne, including one on Coldwater Road at Pine Valley and an office on East Dupont Road.
The bank company reported average deposits of $5.36 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30. It serves the northern half of Indiana along with southwestern Michigan as the largest locally control financial institution with headquarters in its area, its website says.
