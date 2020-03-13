AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department and Homeland Security department have issued guidelines for the coronavirus that causes an illness known as COVID-19.
The guidelines emerged from a meeting Thursday in Auburn to with representatives from local and state health agencies, first responders and schools.
“The purpose of the meeting was to discuss known information received from the Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Coronavirus disease is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. Transmission is generally through droplets from a cough or sneeze,” a news release said.
According the the county departments:
People are encouraged to follow these basic precautions regarding all flu types:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick (within 6 feet).
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Wash your hands often wlth soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid hand-shaking.
• Practice social distancing.
If you are sick, please follow these guidelines:
• Stay home.
• Wear a mask if you need to go out.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
If you have the following symptoms, contact your healthcare provider (or call 911 if you feel you need Immediate attention). Call first, and they will have proper personal protective clothing available for you and themselves:
• fever above 101.4 Fahrenheit;
• cough;
• difficulty breathing;
Recommended websites and phone numbers for obtaining information:
• www.cdc ov/coronavirus
• ISDH Epidemiology Resource Center, for questions call (317) 233-7125
• Parkview Coronavirus Screening Line (877) 774-8632
DeKalb County continues to monitor for the various flu types including the coronavirus. We are maintaining situational awareness within DeKalb County, the state of Indiana, the United States and around the world. The DeKalb County Health Department will continue to evaluate the situation and provide appropriate updates as needed.
The guidelines are signed by Dr. Mark Souder, DeKalb County health officer; Cheryl Lynch, RN, county nurse; and Jason Meek, director, DeKalb County Homeland Security.
