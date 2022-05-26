AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County has announced additional second-quarter grants awarded to six organizations. The foundation has awarded grants to a total of 11 organizations for $45,200.
Additional grants awarded:
Hope for Her Inc. — $3,600 for 2022 operational support
DeKalb County 4-H Council, Inc. — $5,000 new floor in Exhibit Hall
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum –— $1,600 for LUSTER art exhibit
Erin’s House — $5,000 for 2022 grief support services
Super Shot, Inc. — $5,000 for 2022 operational support
ACRES Land Trust — $3,000 for Cedar Creek habitat enhancement
Applicants can find more information about the grants and submit proposals through the Community Foundation’s grant portal located on the foundation’s website at cfdekalb.org. Applications for the next quarter are due July 1, 2022. The grant committee meets quarterly to review proposals and make recommendations to the board of directors. VOICE awards grants in the spring and fall. Award recipients will be notified approximately 30 days after the quarterly deadlines. Grant proposals submitted after the quarterly due dates will be considered for the following quarter.
Contact the foundation at 925-0311 or program@cfdekalb.org with any questions.
