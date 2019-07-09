ST. JOE — Artists and photographers wishing to display their talents at the 23rd annual St. Joe Pickle Festival amateur art and photo contest and show must turn in their entries Friday and Saturday at Riverdale Elementary School in St. Joe.
The school is located at 6127 S.R. 1, but individuals submitting entries should use the entrance off C.R. 60 (Ralph Sechler Road) along the north side of the school.
Entries will be accepted from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There is a $3 entry fee per person for each five entries. If other arrangements are needed, call Margie Bortner at 573-9049.
Winners of best of show will receive $50 plus a ribbon. Best of show will be awarded in the youth art, youth photography, adult art and adult photography divisions. People’s choice winners will receive $20 prizes in youth art, youth photography, adult art and adult photography.
First place in each individual category receives $10 plus a blue ribbon. Second place is $6 and a red ribbon. Third place is $2 and a white ribbon. What-A-Pickle winners will receive a jar of Sechler’s Pickles and a ribbon. No prizes are awarded in the historical display category.
All entries must be the photographic creation or artwork of the individual entering the competition. Because this is an amateur art show, individuals who derive more than 75 percent of their income from artwork or photography are ineligible for prizes.
Contestants are reminded that entries are to be framed or matted to hang for display purposes. Entries from previous years are not allowed.
Entries will be judged in a closed session following the deadline and before the exhibit opens to the public at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 18. The exhibit will be open throughout the Pickle Festival through Saturday, July 20.
Photography categories include animals, architecture, black-and-white, collage, digital darkroom, flowers, landscapes, nature, portraits, snapshot, sports action, waterscape, weather events and a catch-all category that includes still life, painting with light, Polaroids, abstracts, staged objects and more.
Art categories include oil painting — with sub-categories of animals, nature, waterscapes, landscapes, portrait, and still life — acrylic, charcoal and chalk, crayons, pen and ink, pastels/pencil/colored pencil, water color and a catch-all category.
Additional categories include what a pickle and historical displays. What-A-Pickle can be art or photography that includes at least one pickle in the entry. Decorated or painted real pickles are not accepted. The historical display category can be old photos from Concord, Spencer or Newville townships, accompanied by a brief caption description. Quilts, art, photos of churches or reproductions of landmarks, pickle festival posters and more are accepted.
