AUBURN — The DeKalb County Airport Authority will conduct a closed, executive session Friday from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. to discuss a real property transaction.
The closed session will immediately precede the authority’s public meeting at 1 p.m. Both meetings will take place in the second-floor conference room of the airport terminal at 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.