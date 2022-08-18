FORT WAYNE — Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana will hold its Tribute Dinner on Thursday, Sept, 15, 2022, 6 p.m., featuring Lacey Adams, an outspoken advocate for skin cancer awareness and prevention.
Adams is an Indiana native married to Jerome Adams, the 20th U.S.Surgeon General.
Tribute Dinner, A Night to Remember, is an opportunity for the community to honor or remember people touched by cancer, as well as thank the caring and talented medical professionals in our community who care for cancer patients.
Cancer Services also will announce this year’s Champion of Hope, an award given to an individual who embodies Cancer Services’ mission to improve the quality of life of those affected by cancer.
The Tribute Dinner is a special evening for Cancer Services and the community. Money raised at the event pays for programs and services to help thousands of people with cancer in Northeast Indiana.
The event will take place at The Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive.
Tickets are $125, which includes one tribute, and $900 for a reserved table of 8. Additional tribute messages are $25 each.
For more information or to purchase tickets go to https://cancer-services.org.
Cancer Services’ mission is to enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information, and compassionate assistance. Last year, more than 4,000 local people with cancer and their families received emotional support and practical resources. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana helps people who live in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.