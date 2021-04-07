AUBURN — After some hesitancy and debate, the Auburn Common Council voted Tuesday to commend Mayor Mike Ley’s response to a rumored Ku Klux Klan rally in Auburn last Saturday.
Councilman Mike Walter introduced the resolution:
“The Common Council of the City of Auburn, taking note of the KKK event anticipated in our community on April 3 and that did not take place, commends Mayor Michael D. Ley for his statement issued March 31 repudiating the KKK's ‘ideologies of hatred and intolerance’ and stating firmly that ‘there is no place for intolerance in our community.’ The Common Council joins Mayor Ley in calling for a community of ‘mutual respect, inclusion and caring for our neighbors.’”
The Texas-based Church of the Ku Klux Klan spent two months promoting online its plans for an “Indiana White Unity Meet and Greet” at an undisclosed private property in Auburn.
However, Sheriff David Cserep said Tuesday, “We did not identify a rally in DeKalb County” on Saturday. A counter-demonstration by Klan opponents drew 100-150 people to the courthouse square in downtown Auburn Saturday afternoon.
The council greeted Walter’s resolution with 7 seconds of silence before Councilman Matthew Kruse seconded it. In a discussion that followed, council members asked why Walter mentioned only one hate group. Walter responded that the KKK is the one Ley mentioned in his statement.
Councilman Kevin Webb said he could support only the final sentence of Walter’s statement. He said specifically mentioning the KKK was “giving credence to and notoriety to something I don’t think needs notoriety.”
The council eventually voted to support Walter’s statement, with Webb saying, “Show me as not voting.”
