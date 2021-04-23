FORT WAYNE — The Honor Flight Network said Friday it will require that all participants on 2021 Honor Flight trips be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Currently, all trips are on hold until at least Aug. 15. Honor Flight said it is taking these precautions, among other COVID-19 safety measures, to ensure the health and safety of all those who travel on its trips to Washington, D.C., to visit war memorials
Some Honor Flight veterans are in high-risk categories and reside in assisted living facilities with other vulnerable populations, the organization said.
“At this time, requiring that all participants be fully vaccinated is the best step we can take to keep our veterans safe while experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Honor Flight said.
The Honor Flight Network said its board of directors will continue to consult public health guidance before officially resuming trips and announcing final protocols. Veterans with questions about traveling with Honor Flight should contact their nearest Honor Flight hub.
Dennis Covert, president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, said Friday’s press release does not guarantee a return to the mission in 2021. He said the board, staff, legal and medical teams are continuing to consult public health guidance and restrictions in the D.C. area before officially resuming trips and announcing final protocols.
People can visit the website hfnei.org or Facebook for updates as they become available. Anyone with questions may call the Honor Flight at (260) 633-0049.
