AUBURN — DeKalb County property owners’ fall property taxes are due Tuesday, Nov. 10, county Treasurer Sandra Wilcox said.
Billing statements were mailed in the spring and included both spring and fall coupons. You may go online at www.co.dekalb.in.us/treasurer to print an additional copy of your statement or pay electronically.
There are several different ways to make your tax payments. They can be mailed, paid online electronically, dropped off at any of nine bank locations or placed in the outside mailbox on the north side of the courthouse.
Banks accepting payments include DeKalb County locations of Community State Bank, Horizon Bank, Farmers & Merchants Bank and Garrett State Bank. You do not need an account at the bank to make your property tax payment, but you must have the tax payment coupon(s) with you.
The stamped postmark date from the U.S. Postal Service will be used to determine timely receipt for payments received in the mail.
If you have questions please contact the treasurer’s office at (260) 925-2712 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday throught Friday. The treasurer’s office will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day.
