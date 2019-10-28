AUBURN — Halloween events continue today with Healthy Halloween at the YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North Street, Auburn.
The Halloween fair begins from 5-6 p.m. for participants with special needs and continues from 6-8 p.m. for all participants.
Healthy Halloween offers a safe and healthy alternative for children and families with healthy treats, prizes and activities. Costumes should be family-friendly. Giveaways will include a one-year YMCA family membership, bikes, T-shirts and more.
These Halloween events will take place Thursday in local communities:
Auburn
• Trick or treat at downtown businesses, 4-6 p.m.
• Trick of treat in residential neighborhoods, 6-8 p.m.
• Family Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., American Legion Post 97, 1729 Sprott St.
• Trick-or-Treat at Eckhart Public Library: 4-8 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location, Teen Library and Willennar Genealogy Center.
Butler
• Trick or treat from 5-7 p.m. in neighborhoods;
• Trunk-or-treat at the old Butler High School gymnasium, 5-7 p.m.
St. Joe
• Trick or treat from 5-7:30 p.m. in neighborhoods;
• Halloween party at Leighty Hall from 6-7:30 p.m.
Garrett
• Trick or treat at more than 30 participating downtown businesses from 4-5 p.m. and in residential neighborhoods from 5-7 p.m.
• The First Church of Christ, 213 E. King St., Garrett, Halloween Alternative event from 5-7 p.m. in the church basement with games, candy and snacks;
• Garrett United Methodist Church, 110 W. Houston St., Truck or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. at the church, 110 W. Houston St.
• Miller’s Merry Manor, 1367 S. Randolph St.; residents and staff will greet trick-or-treaters from 5-7 p.m.
Altona
• Halloween party, 5-8 p.m. in Town Hall.
Waterloo
• Treats Before Dark, 4:30-6 p.m. in Thomson Memorial Park on VanVleek Street, west of the downtown area, sponsored by Nucor Building Systems.
• Townwide Trick or Treating, 6-8 p.m.
