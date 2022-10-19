AUBURN — With a possible recession looming and an increasing budget for 2023, the Auburn Common Council was in a chopping mood Tuesday night as Mayor Mike Ley presented a $26 million budget.
Councilman Jim Finchum said he had been contacted by constituents who were concerned about the increase in the budget over the past two years.
“We are looking at an 8% increase without TIF (Tax Incremental Finance) or ARPA (American Rescue Plan) dollars,” he said. “I would like to see some money cut out. I would like to see it cut by 4%.”
With that, Councilman Matthew Kruse began to present a list of five potential items that could be cut from the 2023 budget.
“I think this is what we need to do to be fiscally responsible heading into a recession,” Kruse said.
Kruse compared the 2023 budget amount to that of the 2022 and 2021. The city’s 2021 budget was $18,615,810 and the 2022 budget was $23,979417, which included $2.45 million in ARPA dollars.
Mayor Mike Ley said the largest portion of the increase was from the funds approved by the Redevelopment Commission, which budgeted $4,843,200 in TIF dollars to benefit local projects within the city’s TIF districts.
The budget also included over $1 million in raises and longevity pay for city employees.
Ley said when you couple the increases in the 2023 budget with the decreases, you end up with a net increase of $2.6 million.
Before presenting his items to cut from the budget, Kruse said that he is not against the projects, and that they all could be reconsidered throughout the year. If the council at that point decided to proceed with them, funds could be appropriated at that time.
First on his list was construction of the 11th Street walking bridge over Cedar Creek, which has an estimated cost of $500,000.
Kruse said although he wasn’t against it, he classified it as a “luxury item,” saying it wasn’t necessary today.
The council approved removing it from the budget unanimously.
The next two items on the list were the acquisition of property on Wesley Road and the corner of Cedar and 6th streets, which would cost the city $210,000.
Ley said the land at Cedar and 6th streets could be used for downtown parking.
“I’m not against it. I don’t know a lot about it. The price on the one seems high to me,” Kruse said.
The council passed the motion to remove $210,000 from the budget by a 6-1 vote.
The final item Kruse proposed removing was $960,000 in TIF dollars the redevelopment commission budgeted for 2023. Those dollars included the second phase of the city’s streetscape work, which would replace the sidewalks along 7th Street from the James Cultural Plaza to the railroad tracks.
Kruse said if the city is interested in putting in a large bank of new sidewalks, he believed they should be in an area where there are currently no sidewalks.
Councilman Kevin Webb agreed with Kruse on the sidewalk project.
Before taking a vote, Larry Cooney, president of the redevelopment commission, spoke on the money the redevelopment commission approved for city projects. Cooney said the commission allocated $800,000 for the sidewalk project.
“The budget that we put forth was well thought out,” Cooney said. “We felt it was important to continue the process that was started with 9th Street. The total project is five phases and is part of the 2040 plan.”
With that, the motion to remove the $960,000 failed by a 5-2 vote. Councilman Kruse and Webb were the only two who voted in favor of removing the dollars.
Kruse removed the final item from his list, the reconstruction of the restrooms at Eckhart Park, for $450,000, after he learned the money was being put toward the replacement of the vehicular bridge in the park.
In the end, the council cut $710,000 from the 2023 budget, which Finchum said he was fine with. The amended budget passed unanimously.
Tuesday night’s budget related issues also included the approval of an ordinance setting the salaries for city employees. The average city employee will see a 4% raise in 2023. The salary ordinance was amended to include a 1% longevity pay bonus for police and firefighters which kicks in after five years of service. Public safety employees will receive an additional 1% for each year of service after five years and be able to earn it until they hit the 20-year mark.
The final ordinance, a salary ordinance for elected officials, was met with a little more skepticism. It ended up failing at the hands of Kruse and Michael Walter who didn’t agree with pay raises for elected officials with an election year upcoming.
The elected officials’ salary ordinance also included a raise for elected officials. The mayor’s salary went from $77,001.60 to $83,206.98; the clerk-treasurer went from $76,323 to $82,675.84 and the council members’ salaries went from $5,704.14 to $5,932.42.
With a vote of 6-1, the salary ordinance for elected officials was voted down. Councilwoman Natalie DeWitt was the only one to vote in favor of the ordinance.
With the ordinance voted down, the salaries of the elected officials will revert back to the 2022 pay scale, according to the Indiana State Board of Accounts.
