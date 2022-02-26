AUBURN — New development within the city along S.R. 8 could hinge on reconstruction of a county drain which flows through the city.
The Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety approved a contract with AZ Engineering of Fort Wayne on Thursday morning for design work on the John Ketchum Drain.
The drain, located on the west end of town, drains water from the lake on the west side of Interstate 69, taking the water under the highway behind the former Ponderosa building and Pizza Hut and out to S.R. 8.
The drain has been an issue for the S.R. 8 corridor for a number of years, with flooding on S.R. 8 during heavy rain events. A heavy rain last summer caused flooding along S.R. 8 during the morning commute.
City Engineer Daryl McConnell presented the contract with the caveat that there had been a change from the original quote of $23,606.
McConnell said the city had asked AZ Engineering to design a second alternative reconstruction which added an additional $1,500 to the quote, bringing the total to $25,106. The board approved the contract.
McConnell said the city is looking to work with the DeKalb County Drainage Board on reconstruction of the drain.
“We need to be in a partnership like this with the county to get this done,” Mayor Mike Ley said. “We have extreme pressure in this area to fix this drain.”
Ley said a potential new business development in the area would like to move ground yet this summer, but to do so, the drain must be replaced.
McConnell said the city could potentially take ownership of the drain, making it an urban drain after the reconstruction.
The next phase in the process is the design phase then construction phase.
McConnell also presented agreements to proceed on the Union Street reconstruction project from API Construction. The sewer and water separation improvements and street reconstruction are scheduled to begin this summer with a full completion in 2023.
During the meeting, the board also approved its annual contract with the DeKalb County Economic Development Corp. for $46,350. The contract is an annual contract approved by the city.
A contract with Baker Tilly was also approved to perform an economic impact study on the proposed Auburn Sports Group sports complex and the potential development on the south side of C.R. 11-A.
“We feel it is necessary for us to have, so we know what the anticipated economic impact is,” Ley said. “The dollars that could flow into this community could be tremendous. We think it is valuable information to have to make decisions.”
In other business:
• A 2007 Alliance street sweeper owned by the street department was approved as surplus.
• A 1991 Case loader owned by the street department was also approved as surplus. The loader will be used as a trade-in for a new 2022-23 model, which the city won’t take ownership of until 2023. The new loader is scheduled to be built in November.
• 100 feet of 14-inch plastic pipe from the southwest water main project was declared surplus and a portion of it will be sold to Avilla for $1,600. Water Department Superintendent Randy Harvey said the city is selling the pipe to Avilla at the price Auburn paid for it. He said the price of plastic pipe has doubled since the city did its project. “This is a good opportunity for us to help them
