AUBURN — With a funding commitment of not to exceed $10 million in hand, the DeKalb County Commissioners are now on the hunt for a developer to construct its new highway department facility on land purchased from Henderson Construction east of Waterloo on U.S. 6.
The construction and moving of the DeKalb County Highway Department has been a topic of discussion in the county for the past couple of years, but it came to the forefront after the purchase of the Henderson Construction land in 2021.
With the property purchased and the department’s current location on Ensley Avenue sold to the City of Auburn, it was time for the DeKalb County Council and DeKalb County Commissioners to move forward on the project after months of discussion. The discussion has revolved around the funding of the project with an estimated construction cost of $8 million.
During Tuesday’s discussion on the topic by the DeKalb County Council, President Rick Ring said, “We own the property and we need to move ahead. The highway department needs a better facility than what they have.”
Commissioner Mike Watson presented the council with the estimated numbers produced by Elevatus Architecture — the firm contracted to do the design work on the project. In doing so, he said the commissioners came to a consensus at Monday’s meeting that the best delivery method for the project is a build, operate, transfer (BOT) one.
The BOT delivery method allows the county to lease the property from a developer who builds the project to the county’s standards and architectural renderings. This method allows the county to lease the property from the developer while paying for the project. It will then take ownership of the property after the project is paid off.
Watson assured the commissioners that the numbers presented are on the high side because of built in inflationary costs.
“Even in the worst case scenario, these numbers are high,” he said.
In preparing the 2023 commissioners’ budget, the board has already set aside enough to pay for the first year’s lease payments — around $600,000.
Ring started the council’s discussion by saying he believed the BOT delivery method was probably the best way to move forward. That was the consensus of the rest of the council at the end of the 45-minute discussion.
Council member William VanWye said he was also in favor of the BOT method because that would free up American Rescue Plan dollars for other projects within the county. He suggested possibly setting aside a portion of the ARPA funds for additional lease payments on the facility.
“My plan would be to leave the original ARPA plan in place as was presented from the committee,” Watson said. “I am firmly in support of using the money for what we originally intended for rural broadband, drainage issues and all the extremely worthwhile projects the committee came up with.”
Before making his motion to authorize up to $10 million for the project, Council member David Yarde said, “I don’t want the county to get into a position where there are cost overruns. I want to make sure there are safeguards in place.”
“I can assure you this won’t be another Community Corrections,” Watson said.
A second on the motion came from VanWye saying, “I will appreciate it if you can cut it by 10%, but I would approve the $10 million. We owe it to the county’s taxpayers to get this down as much as possible.”
The motion was approved unanimously by the council, allowing the commissioners to move forward with requesting proposals from firms interested in building the project.
“Nothing we authorize today is going to give them (the commissioners) the go ahead. They still have to come back to us for final approval,” Ring said.
After the vote, Yarde said the delays in the project have been issues within the council chambers and in no way was the fault of Superintendent Ben Parker or the highway department staff.
“The highway department has done its due diligence with the project,” Eldonna King said.
With the project moving forward, it is still the hope of the commissioners that work on the project can start shortly after the first of the year, with the project being completed before the end of 2023. The city is set to take ownership of the Ensley Road site at the end of 2023.
Estimated cost breakdown of the project includes: building renovation $944,904; maintenance building $1.7 million; heated inside truck storage $2.9 million; non-heated storage building $597,764; fuel island $$527,840; salt storage building $476,995; new communication tower $50,000 and site development $628,546. The estimates don’t include any soft costs.
