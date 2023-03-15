AUBURN — With dedicated funding of $100,000 from the Auburn Redevelopment Commission, new life is being fueled into the City of Auburn and Auburn Main Street’s Façade Improvement Program.
With a renewed dedication to the program, downtown business owners and building owners can apply for a 50% matching grant up to $15,000 for improvements to buildings within Auburn’s historic downtown.
“We are so excited to promote and implement this enhanced Façade Improvement Program to our downtown building owners in collaboration with the City of Auburn and the Redevelopment Commission,” said Ann Finchum, executive director of Auburn Main Street. “With a maximum grant amount of $15,000 match, we feel that this amount can be so impactful to the preservation of our historic buildings in our downtown.”
Downtown business owners can learn more about the program during a short informational meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
The program focuses on the improvement of existing buildings. Eligible expenses include exterior building improvements, exterior lighting, new and/or renovated signs, awnings, historic façade elements, windows and doors and similar projects.
The program also includes a 100% reimbursement of actual architectural or engineering costs associated with façade improvements, provided the owner utilizes the technical input in the façade renovations, not to exceed $2,500.
“This makes it possible to restore building store fronts to their former glory or bring them back to new life once more,” Finchum said.
In addition to code and ordinance compliance, any façade improvement project shall be required to comply with specific design guidelines intended to retain and/or enhance the character and historical value of the downtown business district. Buildings eligible for the Façade Improvement Program shall be at least 50 years old and used for commercial purposes.
Business owners wishing to apply for a grant must take part in a pre-application meeting. To schedule a meeting, contact Tyler Wolfe, AMS façade review and design committee chair at 570-6687 or by email at TWolfe@fci.construction, or Kellie Knauer, administrator for the Department of Auburn Building, Planning and Development at 925-6449.
