AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library’s summer program, Read. Do. Explore, is in full swing with the theme, “Imagine Your Story!”
Each day through July 25, participants can join the library for fun virtual programs, hunts around Union Township and chances at winning grand prizes. To learn more or get started, visit epl.lib.in.us/rde.
Events this week:
EckhartQuest — This fantasy-themed scavenger hunt takes place throughout Union Township with five elements hidden. Using a map, hints and riddles hidden in books, participants will seek sapphire, ruby, emerald, pearl and opal elements. Visit epl.lib.in.us/eckhartquest to begin. The event takes place throughout the summer.
Babies & Books Storytime to-go bags — Bags will contain manipulatives for the library’s youngest friends that will correspond with the folk-tale storytime from last week. Bags will feature an item from “The Three Little Pigs” story. Pick-up begins Monday at 9 a.m. at the Main Library.
Imagination to-go bags — Bags for the library’s youngest friends will have all the necessary supplies for an activity or two tied to the fairytale or folk tale shared last week. Bags will feature an item from the “Stone Soup” story. Monday, June 8, Pick-up begins Monday at 9 a.m. at the Main Library.
Babies & Books Storytime — These sessions are geared toward babies and toddlers up to 2 years and their caregivers. Library staff will be retelling some familiar folk tales using a felt board and adding songs, rhymes and movement activities, The story of “Jack and the Beanstalk” will be featured Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the Eckhart Public Library Facebook page.
Learning STEAM, Wherever You Are — Explore the concepts of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics with Emma and Zach. The group will meet each week to discuss a different aspect of STEAM, as well as an activity for participants to do from home. Exploring the definition of technology will take place Wednesday at 4 p.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
Imagine Your Storytime: a Family Storytime — A virtual storytime for families, aimed at preschool and younger elementary children, will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the library’s Facebook page and will feature the story of “The Little Red Hen.”
Kids in the Kitchen Online — An online activity children and their families can do at home, with recipes provided, will take place Thursday, June 11, at 11 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page. Participants will make fruit piroshki from Russia.
Brews+Books Book Club — The group will discuss “The Year We Left Home” by Jean Thompson. The library was chosen as a recipient for the One State/One Story Community Read program, which invites Hoosiers to read this book as part of the Indiana Humanities’ INseperable initiative. The group will discuss the real and perceived differences between rural, suburban and urban areas, as well as what “home” really is. A Zoom meeting will take place Thursday at 6 p.m. More information is available on the Brews+Books Facebook event page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.