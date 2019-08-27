AUBURN — Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry will sponsor its annual “Meat” the Need Benefit on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Kruse Plaza in Auburn.
The event features a buffet-style dinner catered by Dutch Heritage, raffles, a silent auction and live auction. Proceeds will go to pay processing fees on large game and livestock that will be given to hunger-relief agencies in Indiana to help food-insecure residents.
“We hope the community joins us at this event so that we can raise the funds necessary to continue to provide this service,” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
Guests must pre-register for the event. Registration forms are available online at hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org; at the office, 4490A S.R. 327, Garrett, or by calling Treesh or Becca Stezowski at 233-1444.
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry encourages donations of large game and livestock to its “Meat” the Need program, raises financial support to pay processing fees on the donations, then gives this nutritious meat to hunger relief-agencies in Indiana.
The organization’s goal is to provide protein-packed meat to hunger-relief agencies to assist people in need of additional food services. It works with local food banks and pantries to ensure they have meat for hungry local families. The organization said its efforts help build stronger, healthier communities by meeting a basic need, reducing food insecurity and empowering people by getting them back on track to hunger-free, independent living.
“We have over $50,000 in prizes to raffle and auction off” at the event, said Stezowski, event director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. Prizes include a cruise to Alaska, skydiving, winery and brewery trips, guns, Yeti, several vacation and getaway packages to Gatlinburg, Indiannapolis, Chicago and French Lick, skiing and golf packages and more.
