BUTLER — There’s nothing like sitting down in a comfortable chair and relaxing.
Or you can do what several artists have done, use chairs to create works of art through the Butler Main Street Association’s “Chair-ish Butler” summer art project.
While a few entries are yet to be completed, when finished, 26 Adirondack-style chairs will be decorated with different themes and visual presentations.
The chairs will be on display throughout downtown Butler until October, when they will be auctioned off at the Harvest Festival.
“The chairs are amazing,” Main Street President Tracey Robideau said. “I love how different each one is. They bring a sense of joy and beauty to downtown Butler.”
“I think the chairs turned out great,” said Mayor Mike Hartman. “It is really an eye-opener to realize how much artistic talent we have within DeKalb County.
“This is an awesome collaboration between the BMSA and our local artists. The city is excited as well with all the additional foot traffic this will bring to the downtown district.”
Participating artists and sponsors are as follows:
Melissa Avila, Eastside Area Community Foundation;
Payton Baysden, Donaldson’s Ace Hardware;
Toni Bishop, Steel Dynamics Inc.;
Cheryl Boltz, Sebert Oil;
Melanie Carper; Mark and Kathie Swaim;
Denise Coressel, Multimatic;
Katelyn Daniel, Community Foundation of DeKalb County;
Larry Davis, Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ;
Tammy Davis, Butler Dental Group;
Audrey Donet, Garrett Museum of Art;
Macie Hopkins and Kathy Smith, Multimatic;
Macie Hopkins and Kathy Smith, Worker’s World;
Pat Hunter, Butler Mill Service;
Val Hunter, Legendary Steel;
Roxanne Racine, DeKalb Molded Plastics;
Tracey Robideau, Sculpin Solar;
Ashley Robison, Inspiration Café;
Katie Scheik, Bowen Engineering;
Macy Traster, Dilts;
Jeff Weimer, American Legion Post 202.
The chairs may be viewed on the Butler Main Street Association’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ButlerMainStreet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.