Steel Dynamics Inc. of Butler has donated $100,000 to St. Martin’s Healthcare to help with the organization’s mobile health care clinic program. From the left are volunteer Dr. Dan Schmidt, community and outreach Marissalee Johnson and executive director Tammy Stafford, all from St. Martin’s Heathcare, SDI controller Tom Hartman, St. Martin’s board member Mary-Ellen Schimmoller and SDI vice president and general manager Jordan Breiner.