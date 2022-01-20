AUBURN — In front of a quaint crowd Wednesday night, Amanda Peet and Leslie Peel unveiled the 2022 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Poster — the “Year of the L-29 Cord.”
This year marks the 66th years for the annual festival, which brings thousands of people to DeKalb County and Auburn to share their love for the cars, which have made this city famous.
The car from which Peet drew her inspiration for the artwork — a 1930 Cord L-29 Cabriolet — donated to the ACDA Museum by Richard Munz. The Cord was once owned by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.
This is the fifth year Peet has created the festival poster, taking over for John Souder who had designed the posters for over 30 years, beginning in 1981.
She said this year’s poster was a little more challenging, because the car is currently on loan to the Hagen History Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. In the past, Peet has worked off of photographs she has taken of the featured vehicle. This year, she was forced to use photos provided by the museum.
She said by taking photos of the cars, it allows her to enlarge the images to pick up the fine details of the cars in her drawings. She estimated that she spent nearly 100 hours on this year’s poster between research and its creation.
In doing the research on the L-29 once owned by Frank Lloyd Wright, she learned that the L-29’s color had been changed over the years to a brighter orange.
“The color of the car is currently different than what it once was,” she said.
The original color — a brilliant Chinese red — was the color of Wright’s signature square in the title blocks of his drawings, the glazed tiles he assigned to the completed buildings he deemed a total work of art and the innumerable versions of the Taliesin letterhead.
Peet said the poster reflects the true color of the car. During her research, she found the exact values of cyan, magenta, yellow and black that go into creating Chinese red. That color is reflected on the poster.
“The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is honored that poster artist, Amanda Peet, once again has chosen a vehicle from the museum’s unparalleled collection to celebrate the ACD Festival,” said Brandon Anderson, executive director and CEO for the ACDA Museum.
“With the year of the Cord L-29 as the official theme of 2022’s ACD Festival and ACD annual reunion, the Cord L-29 that was formerly owned by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation is an excellent example of a famous automobile with a famous owner that celebrates our shared automotive history.”
Peet, an Auburn resident, said it is still unreal to her that she has a hand in the festival that has been a part of her life.
She said the challenging part of creating each year’s poster comes down to the background, fonts and general layout. She said those elements changed several times during the process.
She said she starts with a pretty good idea of the features of the automobile she wants to highlight.
“Each year, we look forward to seeing what Amanda has created,” said Leslie Peel, ACD Festival executive director. “She is a valued member of the ACD Festival family, and we greatly appreciate all of the time, talent and hard work she puts into the poster each and every year.”
The poster features little elements for those people who are in the know about Frank Lloyd Wright, something that excites Peet.
“While I didn’t want this to be the Frank Lloyd Wright poster, I wanted to add some of those little elements for those people who might be in the know already, to be as excited as I am already,” Peet said.
Sam Grate, curator at the ACDA Museum, was also on hand to give a brief history of the L-29 Cord. The L-29 Cord was America’s first successful front-wheel drive car, which was made between 1929-1931. About 3,000 L-29 Cords were made they had a top speed between 85-90 mph. It is known as “one of the more elegant cars of the 1920s and 30s.
The 2022 poster will be printed in February and sold in the ACD Festival office and at local museums, the proceeds from which support the museums and the festival. The artwork will also be featured throughout the year on tee shirts, Friends of the Festival flags and additional merchandise, as well as on the festival wine bottled by Country Heritage Winery and Vineyard in LaOtto — all of which supports the continued work of the festival and its mission to “promote and celebrate automotive heritage.”
Plans are well underway for this year’s festivities over Labor Day weekend which will include annual favorites like Friday’s cruise-in and free concert on the courthouse square on Sept. 2, Saturday, Sept. 3 Parade of Classics and concert and continued events on Sunday, Sept. 4.
“Each year the festival, along with museums and local auctions, brings thousands of visitors to DeKalb County,” Peel said. “After a successful 2021 ACD Festival, we look forward to an equally fantastic 2022. We are extremely grateful for our generous sponsors and local community partners for their continued support.”
