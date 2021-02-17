Auburn mayor proclaims Tri Kappa Week

AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley has proclaimed next week, Feb. 21-27, as Tri Kappa Week in Auburn.
Four members of Tri Kappa joined him for a ceremonial signing during an Auburn Common Council meeting Tuesday night at City Hall..
The full text of the proclamation:
Whereas, 2021 marks the 110th year of existence for Tri Kappa; and
Whereas, the 12,000 members in 148 active and 137 associate Kappa Kappa Kappa, or Tri Kappa, chapters form a unique philanthropic organization located solely within the State of Indiana; and
Whereas, the objective of Tri Kappa is to bring women into close, unselfish relationships for the promotion of charity, culture, and education; and
Whereas, the scholarship program of Tri Kappa began in 1913 and since then, over $5 million has been given in local and state scholarships and gifted and talented programs; and
Whereas, the charity program of Tri Kappa has been actively involved with Riley Hospital for Children since it first opened in 1922, and donates annually to St. Martin’s, United Way, Eckhart Public Library, DeKalb Central Schools, Women’s Care Center as well as many other charitable causes; and
Whereas, the cultural program of Tri Kappa has been a strong supporter of Hoosier Salon since its inception in 1926 and maintains the Tri Kappa Art Collection on permanent loan to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology; and
Whereas, Tri Kappa state and local chapters donate over $1 million every year to projects and programs in the areas of charity, culture, and education that helps all citizens throughout the State of Indiana.
Now, therefore, I, Michael D. Ley, Mayor of the City of Auburn, Indiana, do hereby proclaim February 21-27, 2021, as Tri Kappa Week.
