GARRETT — You can almost feel the locomotive pounding across the rails, puffing large clouds of thick, gray-and-black smoke into the sky as a powerful whistle pierces the air.
Simply put, artist Ricardo Diamante Guerrero, who goes by Ricco Diamante, wanted to create a mural that would make people stop and say “Wow!”
That’s the impact of his large train mural that covers the north wall of Garrett City Hall.
Diamante, originally from Defiance, Ohio, who now lives in Leo, was selected to represent DeKalb County in the Make It Your Own Mural Fest in 11 counties in northeast Indiana, created by the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.
While he has met many people who have stopped to chat and enjoy his work, Diamante was formally introduced to the community during a reception Thursday in the City Hall parking lot.
“I was going for strength,” he said in describing his vision for the mural when completed. “I wanted my painting style to match the imagery. I didn’t want to do a soft painting or whimsical painting, I wanted to do something that felt like it was handmade. That’s why I chose to do brush painting.
“I think that’s pretty evident when people look at it from an artist perspective: the texture, the contrast,” Diamante said. “I was swinging for the fence when I did this piece.”
His vision is of the train almost as a time-traveler, coming from the past into the present.
“To me, that represented everything the railroad has done for our country, as far expansion to the West, expansion of industry, economics and employment, people that moved because of the railroad, families that thrived because of the railroad,” Diamante said.
“What, in my mind represented a train tunnel, is becoming a cosmic, outer space wormhole to bring quantum theory and time travel together.
“It allowed me to use some color, get contemporary with the imagery, use stars and the night sky, and strengthen the image.”
Diamante said he hasn't had the opportunity to see many of the other murals. The ones he has seen, he explained, incorporate whimsical color or organic themes.
“I kind of had my work cut out for me by the subject matter alone, and I kind of let that drive the style of the piece,” he said.
Asked if he is proud of his work, Diamante responded, “Yes I am. It’s hard for me as an artist to separate what’s been done and what I think needs to be done.
“When you’re up on that boom (lift), you’re right up on your brush strokes. When you come off the wall is when it really feels like, ‘Yeah, I’ve achieved something here.’
“The scale is intimidating, not just for somebody walking up on it, but from an artist perspective, it’s huge,” Diamante said with a chuckle. “I have a whole new level of respect for those artists I see painting skyscrapers in Chicago.
“I feel like I hit the mark as far as doing something that’s historical and interesting to look at,” he said. “It’s not just a photograph on the wall. That’s what I was reaching for.”
A tattoo artist by profession, Diamante told the gathering that he did his first outdoor project in Van Wert, Ohio.
“It was on the first day of that project, I was 30 feet tall on a scissor lift. It occurred to me in that moment, ‘There’s a lot of brick walls that need to be painted,’” Diamante said. “It kind of felt like it was a new chapter in my artistry.
“I didn’t set out to become a tattoo artist, but life kind of took me in that direction. I’ve been doing that strong for 13 years now,” he said. “I just turned 40 this past December, and I feel like this is just the beginning of me laying out the next chapter of my life and my artistry.
“I really hope I keep getting invited to communities to do projects like this,” he said. “It’s really a good feeling to be out in good weather and interacting with people. I don’t get that interaction when I’m in the studio working with a client.
“In a lot of ways, mural art has to be, I don’t want to say generic, but it kind of has to be downplayed just because of the scale of it,” Diamante said. The Garrett mural covers approximately 2,500 square feet and has evolved since his initial sketches.
“You could spend a lot of time painting details and texture on a wall this big,” he said. “It almost has to become more of a graphic image in that sense that it has vivid contrast. I think that’s why a lot of the other artists have chosen to use aerosol cans and really crisp, sharp lines and just make things almost stained-glass in nature.
“I wanted mine to be kind of a blend of both,” Diamante said. “I wanted to have strength in contrast and also have that attention to detail that makes people stop and say, ‘Wow!’”
While the locomotive dominates the mural, Diamante's work purposely includes several monarch butterflies.
“The butterflies, to me, were almost the exact opposite of this big, strong, handmade machine,” he said. “This light, airy, organic insect that you could easily see resting in the field beside the rail line, as this train explodes down the rails, the butterflies scatter.
“This time of year is famous for the migration of the monarch. My heritage is Mexican-American, and my mother has always collected monarch butterflies, artistry or magnets for the refrigerator, things to hang around the house.
“It was taught to me at a young age that monarchs represent the souls of our ancestors,” Diamante explained. “Whenever a monarch landed in our garden or near our home, my mom reminded me that it was my grandmother or grandfather coming back to say hello.
“That was kind in my mind while I was developing this composition. I thought it would be unique to incorporate monarchs to honor the souls and the heritage of everybody who worked on this railroad.
“All week long, I’ve been hearing stories of 40-year-long histories of working on the B&O (Baltimore & Ohio),” he told the gathering. “I know a lot of those people can’t be here to see this strong, steam locomotive, but I thought in spirit, they should be honored by putting these monarchs on the wall.
“It just adds an element of beauty to this project, because for the first six days, I was painting with nothing but black and white. It gives it that warmth and playfulness on this big, strong locomotive engine.
“A mural to me has to enhance a building, not just be on a building," he said. "In considering the view from a pedestrian or vehicle passing by, I wanted to have this be both organic and industrial.”
Diamante said he still has at least two more days of painting before he will consider his mural complete.
“It’s been so rewarding to have so many people traveling and stopping by, yelling at me from their windows or honking their horns,” he said. “That makes this artistry feel like a sport, to be honest. It makes me feel like I’m running a solo marathon and people are handing me water cups and saying ‘Go Ricco, go!
“I’m coming into the ending of this piece, but I hope it’s just the beginning.”
