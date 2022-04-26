FORT WAYNE — Purdue University Fort Wayne students Jillian Dunn of Auburn and Carsten White of St. Joe are among those selected as the Top 50 recipients.
Dunn is studying speech-language pathology and White is studying biology.
Called simply the Top 50, recipients not only have high GPAs, they also excel in university activities, events, and organizations — and through community engagement both in Fort Wayne and in their hometowns. Students must meet specific qualifications and apply to be considered in the selection process. The final recipients are chosen by the Top 50 Committee.
All honorees have been invited to a dinner and awards ceremony on April 29 in the Walb Union International Ballroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.