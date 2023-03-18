AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council Tuesday tabled a request to pledge $25,000 of the county’s federal opioid settlement funds to Inspiration Ministries.
In a meeting Feb. 27, the DeKalb County Commissioners had voted in favor of giving the money to Inspiration Ministries, subject to DeKalb County Council approval, to be used by Inspiration Ministries toward a matching grant application for recovery housing.
At that time, Inspiration Ministries Chief Executive Officer Andrew Foster explained that on Jan. 31, the State of Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction launched an opioid matching grant opportunity with a bucket of $25 million.
Inspiration Ministries hoped to raise $450,000 with community stakeholders in DeKalb County in an attempt to receive a matching $450,000 for a total of $900,000 worth of projects, Foster said.
Inspiration Ministries already has received a $500,000 grant, which will be used for a proposed combined total of $1.4 million of projects.
“County Commissioners had a request to give $25,000 of the opioid settlement money to Inspiration Ministries to possibly be as a match to a grant that they were trying to apply for. They did authorize that amount to Inspiration Ministries upon the approval of the council. I know that there are some of us that have an issue with giving that $25,000 from the opioid settlement,” said Council President Rick Ring.
Commissioner Mike Watson, who attended Tuesday’s council meeting, said there is a consensus among some cities and towns “that combining resources would make a lot of sense because there’s just not a lot of money there. So the idea being that something more impactful could be done.”
Watson said there has been concern expressed about having a plan in place that would benefit DeKalb County residents and the make best use of resources.
“The consensus request from the cities and towns group is we take this a little slowly and let the stakeholders develop a plan,” Watson said.
Ring said he has received several emails on the issue, “More so on who the money is being given to and what proven track record they did or did not have.”
Ring said he also has had meetings with DeKalb County court officials and the DeKalb County Prosecutor.
“I think they would like to see us pull back until we get some justification how the funds would be used by this particular organization,” Ring said.
“I don’t think that this is the time to debate the effectiveness or the abilities of the requesting organization,” Ring added.
“We’re trying to work with all of the others involved and until we get some better information and some standards set up … I think we should just hold off.”
Councilwoman Amy Prosser asked Watson, who initially had voted in favor of giving the funds to Inspiration Ministries, what was changing his mind.
“A couple of conversations and just some of the requests from the cities and towns to slow down a little bit,” Watson said.
“I guess I would fall into that ‘Let’s proceed with caution and make sure that we’re making the best use of that money.’”
“There’s a lot of things that you guys should probably take a lot longer look at before those kind of things are approved,” DeKalb County Chief Probation Officer Michael Lapham advised the council
He asked the council members to do their due diligence until they make that decision.
“We’re a competitor for that money,” Lapham said, adding, “We’re one of the people looking at you saying that I have an entire addiction treatment court that I’m running off of $8,000 from the state.”
“I will be in short supply of things like money for drug screens. I can guarantee you that I’ll be back here for an additional request soon, even with the possibility of getting that opioid money because the amount of people that we are treating now and people that we are helping through that court has doubled in less than a year, and it’s doing amazing work, but we weren’t able to project that last year at budget time,” Lapham said.
“I think there just needs to be better planning behind this, myself,” said Ring.
“I just think there needs to be a better plan here, and bring in all the players. I don’t want to debate whether or not Inspiration Ministries is a good thing or a bad thing here. That’s certainly not our place. But these things need to be brought to us a little bit better put together.
“So, with that, the commissioners asked us to approve or disapprove this $25,000. What’s your wishes here?”
Councilman William VanWye moved to table the matter until next month’s meeting.
Then motion passed by a vote of 6-0.
Following the vote, Councilwoman Amy Demske suggested the council should look across the board at how the opioid funds can be used and how more people and programming could be helped.
