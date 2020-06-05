GARRETT — A Spencerville man was arrested Friday and charged with interference with custody in violation of a court order.
James Shaffer, 30, of Spencerville, was apprehended by DeKalb County Sheriff's Department deputies at Indian Springs campground near Garrett in connection with a Silver Alert issued by Michigan State Police about two boys, ages 7 and 5.
At approximately 9 a.m., police received a call from Indian Springs campground management about a vehicle and children matching the description in the alert. Police found the children in a camper.
The children were returned to their mother.
Shaffer was arrested on two counts of interference with custody in violation of a court order, both Class B misdemeanors.
County police were assisted by Indiana State Police, Garrett Police and DeKalb County Child Services.
