Trine University announces vice president’s list
ANGOLA — Trine University has announced students selected to the vice president’s list for the 2022 fall semester.
An undergraduate student who is registered for 12 or more total semester credit hours, including graduate courses, with fewer than 12 credit hours at the undergraduate level, will be considered for vice president’s list recognition.
The student must have a combined undergraduate/graduate grade-point average between 3.750-4.000, with the undergraduate grade-point average not lower than 3.500.
Auburn: Gavin Swift.
Waterloo: Brittany Herring.
