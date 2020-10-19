AUBURN — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks is scheduled to meet today with Auburn Mayor Mike Ley and the DeKalb County Airport manager and Airport Authority board.
He will meet with airport officials at 2 p.m. at the airport 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
His meeting with Ley is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Auburn City Hall, 210 E. 9th St.
Both meetings are closed to the news media, according to the congressman’s office.
