Commissioners plan executive session

AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners will meet in closed executive session on Monday beginning at 11:15 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Court, second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.

The purpose of the executive session is to discuss litigation.

