AUBURN — A property tax phase-in for a new downtown office building passed its first vote by the Auburn Common Council Tuesday night.
The council made the tax reduction for a Credent Wealth Management office at 200 E. 7th St. even larger than first proposed.
The tax abatement already was set to be perhaps the most generous Auburn has awarded, charging no property taxes for the first four years.
Before Tuesday’s vote, Councilman Mike Watson proposed adding a fifth year with no taxation. Council members agreed by a 6-1 vote, with Mike Walter opposed. A final vote will come in December.
Tax phase-ins typically start with no taxes in the first year and add 10% each year until reaching full taxation after a decade.
City officials proposed a more generous schedule for Credent because of the extra expense of renovating the site on the northeast corner of Auburn’s courthouse square — including demolition of existing buildings.
Watson noted the size of the project in proposing the extra year with no taxation. Documents estimate the new building’s value at $7.7 million, including the site.
The Credent building is expected to house “up to 100 white-collar jobs that will pay well above the average income,” City Attorney W. Erik Weber told the council. The first floor of the three-story building will have retail space for restaurants and other types of businesses, Weber added.
Since it began in 2000, Credent Wealth Management has operated at 112 W. 7th St., one-half block west of the new building’s site. It currently employs 36 people in its Auburn headquarters.
The council also voted on changes that will make it legally possible to offer a tax phase-in to 3:16 Real Estate, a company formed by Credent Wealth founder and chief executive officer David Hefty to develop the office building.
The city is expanding its economic development target area to include the downtown district. The expansion also takes in the site of a new Dollar General store on West 7th Street and land to the west of it.
In addition to Credent Wealth, Mayor Mike Ley said, “There’s other activity being planned for downtown. There’s a lot of cards on the table,” without disclosing the nature of those potential developments.
The Credent Wealth building site includes a vacant lot that Ley proposed last year as the location for a pavilion with public restrooms. Ley said Tuesday that the Credent Wealth project “trumped the use of that lot for any kind of restroom,” but said he is working to find a new site.
Downtown business owner Dave Rodecap asked Ley about the status of his plan for a public restroom downtown.
Humane society reports on project
Earlier in the meeting, Rodecap spoke in his role as vice president of the DeKalb Humane Society. He was joined by society President Carolyn Shelton.
The two reported on the progress of building a new humane shelter at the intersection of C.R. 11-A and C.R. 17, southwest of Auburn. Work began recently, and “we hope to be in by late summer or early fall,” Shelton said.
The society remains a half-million dollars short of its $2.1 million funding goal for the new shelter, Rodecap said. It is looking at ways to reduce costs, but “we hope we get that extra half-million dollars,” he said.
The new building will replace the existing shelter in an aging structure on U.S. 6 west of Butler.
Shelton said he new shelter will offer improvements such as an office for the director, a “meet and greet” room for potential adoptions, a working septic system, indoor and outdoor kennels to eliminate “kennel rage” and a community room for education programs. She said it should attract more volunteers.
