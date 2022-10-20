AUBURN — Upgrades on the Auburn-Waterloo Trail took another step forward recently with the execution of a contract with the Indiana Department of Natural resources.
The trail, which stretches over 4 miles connecting Auburn and Waterloo, was awarded $1,055,200 in Next Level Trails program grant funding in April. The money, along with funds from the City of Auburn and DeKalb County, will be used to replace 2.77 miles of the trail.
The renovations to the trail will include widening the trail from 6 1/2 feet — its current width — to 10 feet. The trail will also be converted to asphalt to replace the aging concrete. Improvements will also include upgrades to five pedestrian crossings as well as improved drive crossings along the trail.
The project has a total cost of $1.3 million.
The first portion of the Auburn-Waterloo Trail — to DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School — was completed in 1973. A year later, the trail was completed to Waterloo.
The first phase of work involves preliminary design and engineering work, for a cost of $191,000.
Final trail and culvert design is expected to take place between March and July 2023, with advertising for bids targeted for July 15. Construction is projected to begin after bids are received in August and awarded in September, according to a project timeline.
Dick Shankle, president of the Auburn-Waterloo Trail Committee, said while funds are secured to complete the project, funds for future maintenance will be needed.
The trail is one of a number of organizations with endowment funds at the Community Foundation DeKalb County, which are raising money for their endowment funds as part of Giving Tuesday DeKalb 2022.
Shankle said ideally, the trail committee would like to have $50,000 in its endowment fund so that the interest from the fund could be used for future trail maintenance.
A new sign has been developed for the trail, which includes maps and information about the trail, as well as points of interest and information on the Town of Waterloo and City of Auburn. The sign is located by the trail parking lot on the south side of Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.